Future Landmark Proposed for Ocean City

Wednesday, June 17, 2015

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City officials are exploring plans to turn a new water tower into an iconic landmark once it is built.



It is an idea that is expected to make waves in the resort town, a giant blue and green beach ball with a splash pattern on top of a water tower that will be anchored near the Route 50 bridge.



Public Works Director Hal Adkins said the tower will be built on First Street and St. Louis Avenue in September. It will be complete in November 2016. Adkins said the town hopes to make it a new main attraction.



Adkins said he is "hoping that the mom, the dad, the person that was here 30 years ago, the kid in the backseat, as they roll into town, and the emotions set in," will remember the landmark.



Chip Warfel is visiting Ocean City for the summer. He said he thinks the future water tower and its unique design will give visitors something to look forward to.



There are six elevated water towers in town, including two that will be demolished after the new tower is built. Adkins said the tower on Worcester Street holds 400,000 gallons of water. The second tower, that will be demolished, holds 500,000 gallons of water. The new $4.5 million project will replace both, holding 1 million gallons of water.



Once the tower is gone on Worcester Street, which is near a parking lot that generates high revenue for the town, more space will be available for a possible parking garage in the future.



Adkins said the water towers cost $500,000 to repaint every seven to eight years. Due to the coastal environment, corrosion happens over time. The new water tower, that is being funded by non-taxpayer money, will have paint that is expected to last up to 15 years.



Construction bids end Tuesday, June 23.