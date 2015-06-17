Rebranding Begins at Sussex County Airport - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP/WBOC) – The Sussex County Airport is getting a new name and a new logo.

Members of the Sussex County Council voted Tuesday to rename the Georgetown facility the Delaware Coastal Airport.

The name change comes as the airport undergoes a multi-year, $40 million modernization aimed at boosting economic activity.

County Administrator Todd Lawson says in a statement that the new name will better reflect the airport's recent changes.

Those changes include extending the main runway and leasing new hangar space so it can be marketed as a destination for both business travelers and tourists.

The airport will also have a new logo, displaying an airplane sweeping across the water like an airborne fish.

The name change requires notification to the Federal Aviation Administration and should be formalized by the end of the summer.

