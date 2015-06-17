Twin Brothers Charged in Milford Holdup

, Del.– Twin brothers are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of a Milford convenience store.

Milford police said the incident happened on the evening of June 7 at the Milford Mobile convenience store on Causey Avenue. Police said 19-year-old Timothy Jarvis and his twin brother, Dwan Jarvis, entered the store wearing bandanas, showed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the store clerk. Police said that after receiving the cash, the brothers ran from the store. A short time later, officers caught up with Timothy Jarvis on a nearby street and arrested him.



Police said Dwan Jarvis had fled in a different direction. On June 10, officers saw him near the same area where they had previously arrested his brother and took him into custody.



Timothy and Dwan Jarvis were each charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy and resisting arrest.



Timothy Jarvis was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $89,350 cash bond.



Dwan Jarvis was arraigned and committed to SCI in default of $111,000 cash bond.