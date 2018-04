Police: Dover Rape Suspect Arrested in Virginia

, Del. - A man wanted in Delaware for allegedly "forcibly raping" a 42-year-old woman at the beginning of June, was arrested in Virginia and is awaiting extradition.Cpl. Mark Hoffman with the Dover Police Department told WBOC on Wednesday that 42-year-oldwas arrested in Roanoke, Virginia and is being held there until his extradition to Delaware.Police say Perrera is accused of " forcibly raping" a 42-year-old woman at around 11 p.m. on June 2. Perrera is wanted on the charges of second-degree rape and terroristic threatening.Police have been searching for Perrera since the reported rape. According to the Prince William County Police Department's Facebook page, Perrera was seen in the Prince William County area back on June 10 driving a silver Ford Explorer with Delaware license plates.Police are releasing no other information about the rape, citing the need to protect the victim's identity.Hoffman did not release an extradition date for Perrera.