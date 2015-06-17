Police: Dover Rape Suspect Arrested in Virginia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Dover Rape Suspect Arrested in Virginia

Posted: Updated:
David Perrera David Perrera
DOVER, Del. - A man wanted in Delaware for allegedly "forcibly raping" a 42-year-old woman at the beginning of June, was arrested in Virginia and is awaiting extradition.

Cpl. Mark Hoffman with the Dover Police Department told WBOC on Wednesday that 42-year-old David Perrera was arrested in Roanoke, Virginia and is being held there until his extradition to Delaware.

Police say Perrera is accused of "forcibly raping" a 42-year-old woman at around 11 p.m. on June 2. Perrera is wanted on the charges of second-degree rape and terroristic threatening. 

Police have been searching for Perrera since the reported rape. According to the Prince William County Police Department's Facebook page, Perrera was seen in the Prince William County area back on June 10 driving a silver Ford Explorer with Delaware license plates.

Police are releasing no other information about the rape, citing the need to protect the victim's identity.

Hoffman did not release an extradition date for Perrera.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices