Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Pleads Guilty to DUI

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Court records show a former Chesapeake sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence and misdemeanor hit-and-run.

Multiple media outlets report 38-year-old Spiro Taglis, of Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to the charges in General District Court on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says Taglis received a 90-day suspended sentence on each charge and must be on good behavior for two years.

Authorities say as part of his sentence, Taglis' driver's license will be restricted for one year. He will also have to pay $500 in fines.

Taglis was arrested following a January 4 incident, in which police determined a driver in need was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Taglis was fired from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office following the incident.