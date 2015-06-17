After Attacks, Town Considers Shark Fishing Ban Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 5:28 PM EDT Posted:

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) - The weekend shark attack on a girl in surf about 100 yards from a North Carolina fishing pier has the town considering a ban on shark fishing.



Officials in Oak Island are exploring if it can ban shark fishing at least temporarily this summer after two people were attacked Sunday within about 90 minutes of each other. Town manager Tim Holloman says officials want to limit luring shark close to shore at least through the busy Independence Day holiday. Fishermen say they don't think they should be blamed or punished for the rare shark attacks.



Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are among popular destinations that have outlawed shark fishing from piers to protect beachgoers.

