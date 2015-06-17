Man Arrested for Multiple Burglaries Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 6:28 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 6:28 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Alexander Jackson II

MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police say an Ellendale man was arrested and charged in multiple burglaries over the past several months. Police say 20-year-old Alexander Jackson II is accused of breaking into homes, then selling stolen items to a local pawn shop.



Milford Police said Wednesday that Jackson broke into a home in the Milford Crossing Apartment Complex back on March 3. Then on June 8, police say Jackson broke into two different rooms at Travelers Inn Motel and stole property. In both incidents, police say Jackson sold the stolen property to a nearby pawn shop.



Jackson was charged with burglary, conspiracy, theft and criminal mischief charges. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $22,750 secured bond.

