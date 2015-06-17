Former DSU Athlete Sues School Over Religious Requirements

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A former Delaware State University volleyball player has filed a lawsuit and says she lost her athletic scholarship because she objected the coach's requirement that she attend church and participate in Bible studies.

Natalia Mendieta is suing the university, former coach LaKisya Killingsworth and former athletic director Candy Young in U.S. District Court, alleging they violated the First Amendment by requiring religious activities at a publicly funded university. The lawsuit alleges starting in the fall of 2013, Killingsworth required volleyball players to attend Sunday services with her at Calvary Assembly of God, part of a network of Pentecostal churches.

Killingsworth declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press. A DSU spokesman told The News Journal the university couldn't comment on pending litigation.