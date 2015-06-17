DSP Investigate Attempted Robbery in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Investigate Attempted Robbery in Dover

Posted:
 DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say they are currently investigating an attempted robbery of two victims at a South Dover area restaurant on Tuesday evening. 

According to police, the attempted robbery happened around 6 p.m. As a female suspect approached a 41 year old female in the parking lot of the Route 10 Plaza on East Lebanon Road.

Delaware State Police say the suspect initially asked for directions to the hospital then grabbed the victim by her arm and implied she had a weapon under her shirt as she demanded money. The victim fled the area without providing money to the suspect. 

Then police say a few minutes later, the same suspect entered the Subway Restaurant and grabbed the second victim by the arm and again implied she had a weapon under her shirt and demanded money. This victim, who is a 17 year old employee refused to comply. Police say the suspect fled the restaurant without obtaining money.

The suspect is described as a white female approximately 35 years old, 5'05" to 5'08" tall, between 140 to 160 lbs. and was last seen wearing light colored shorts, t-shirt, with dark hair. 

Delaware State Police ask anyone with information in reference to this incident to contact Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-697-2104. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices