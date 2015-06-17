DSP Investigate Attempted Robbery in Dover Posted: Wednesday, June 17, 2015 6:47 PM EDT Posted:

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say they are currently investigating an attempted robbery of two victims at a South Dover area restaurant on Tuesday evening.



According to police, the attempted robbery happened around 6 p.m. As a female suspect approached a 41 year old female in the parking lot of the Route 10 Plaza on East Lebanon Road.



Delaware State Police say the suspect initially asked for directions to the hospital then grabbed the victim by her arm and implied she had a weapon under her shirt as she demanded money. The victim fled the area without providing money to the suspect.



Then police say a few minutes later, the same suspect entered the Subway Restaurant and grabbed the second victim by the arm and again implied she had a weapon under her shirt and demanded money. This victim, who is a 17 year old employee refused to comply. Police say the suspect fled the restaurant without obtaining money.



The suspect is described as a white female approximately 35 years old, 5'05" to 5'08" tall, between 140 to 160 lbs. and was last seen wearing light colored shorts, t-shirt, with dark hair.



Delaware State Police ask anyone with information in reference to this incident to contact Troop 3 Major Crimes Unit at 302-697-2104. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.