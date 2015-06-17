Cypher Clique Set to Be First Dover Group to Perform at Firefly

, Del. (WBOC) - It's one big step for these three men and one giant leap for music on Delmarva. Dover's own Cypher Clique will take the stage at Firefly Music Festival Thursday as the annual music extravaganza gets underway.

Every year Firefly has made it a point to include at least one artist local to Delaware in its lineup.

Cypher Clique will perform on the "Backyard Stage" at Firefly at 5:30 PM Thursday. They, and two other artists, are the first shows of the entire event.

Mic Anthony, D-Major and Relay make up Cypher Clique. The group started back in 2007.

"We started with eight people in the group. We were young. We were terrible. We were just experimenting with music," said Mic Anthony.

He says they got serious around 2010, 2011. And according to Relay, they've been trying to get into firefly since just a little after that.

"This has been years in the making. I've been trying to get us on the bill since 2012," he said. "I got a call back in early January that they were interested in booking us."

The hip-hop group knows it's a big deal to be the first truly local group to perform at Firefly.

"The event is in Dover," Mic Anthony said. "So, it's like Dover deserves somebody on the bill. Dover deserves somebody on the bill."

"We do want to make sure Delaware is represented properly. And that's going to happen," said D-Major.

They say months of hard work and practice went into Thursday's show.

"We've been practicing with the live band. It's definitely going to be a great set," Relay said. "Everything seems to be coming together smoothly. Everyone is in for a treat."

"It's extremely important that we capitalize off tomorrow, no nerves or anything. We're experts when it comes to performing," said Mic Anthony. "I'm very excited for you guys to see it, for the people to see the show. I guarantee they're going to love it. I guarantee it."

Cypher Clique will take that guarantee to the stage Thursday night and possibly on to bigger and better things from there.



To hear some of the group's music, head to its Facebook page, and check out its Firefly website artist page.

Firefly's fourth year is set to be its biggest with the most attendees ever - 90,000 - and the biggest headliner ever - Paul McCartney.

The event runs Thursday through Sunday at The Woodlands behind Dover International Speedway. Fans started arriving Wednesday afternoon.

The event sold out last week.