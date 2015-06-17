Officials Investigating 4-Year-Old Delmar Boy's Drowning

DELMAR, Md.- Authorities in Wicomico County say a 4-year-old boy has drowned.

Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said the incident happened between 4 and 5 p.m. Wednesday. Officials did not give details about where the boy drowned, saying only that it happened in the Delmar area. Lewis said deputies responded to the scene and to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury to be with the boy's family.

Officials say it appears to be an accidental drowning and the incident remains under investigation.