Man Arrested with Handgun at BWI Airport

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration says a Pittsburgh man was arrested with a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday. The TSA says officers found the .25-caliber gun as the man went through airport security. The TSA says the gun was loaded with six bullets. The man was planning to board a flight to Miami.

The man was arrested and faces handgun charges. People who bring guns to security checkpoints can face criminal charges as well as civil penalties of up to $11,000.

Handguns can be legally transported in checked baggage if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline.