"Slide the City" Giant Water Slide Event in Virginia Canceled - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

"Slide the City" Giant Water Slide Event in Virginia Canceled

Courtesy: Slide the City Courtesy: Slide the City

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Organizers of Slide the City in Roanoke have canceled the event.

Event organizers sent an email to all ticket holders Wednesday announcing the cancellation due to lack of registration sales. The company says it will refund any advance ticket purchases during the next week. The event was planned for South Jefferson Street on July 4 with the 1,000-foot water slide running north and downhill from Elm Avenue to Church Avenue. Sliders use inflatable rafts for the ride. The events also include live music, food and drinks.

Slide the City events number in the hundreds across the country. The Roanoke event would have benefited Special Olympics.

It is unclear how many tickets were sold or how many were needed for the event to occur.

