Uber Sued for Millions After Assault of Teenage Girl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Ride-sharing provider Uber faces a $2 million lawsuit after authorities say a driver assaulted a teenager in Virginia Beach.

Uber and Isagini Marin, the driver, are listed as defendants in a civil suit filed June 3 by the mother of a 13-year-old girl.

Marin pleaded guilty in April to assault and battery of the teen. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with time suspended on the condition of one year of good behavior.

The girl regularly used Uber in 2014 to get to and from her middle school. The lawsuit details a series of unwanted advances over multiple trips.

The plaintiff's attorney says Uber should be held accountable for not properly screening Marin.

A spokesman for Uber said the company was cooperating with authorities.