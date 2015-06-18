Delaware Senate Set to Vote on Marijuana Decriminalization

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A bill to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana in Delaware is facing its final legislative hurdle.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill on Thursday. It cleared the Democratic-controlled House earlier this month on a party-line vote.

Democratic Gov. Jack Markell has indicated that he will sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

The bill would eliminate criminal penalties for possession of one ounce of marijuana or less for personal use. Instead, it would be a civil offense punishable by a $100 fine.

Smoking pot in a moving vehicle, in public areas or within 10 feet of public property would be a misdemeanor.