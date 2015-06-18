Details Released in Salisbury Kidnapping Case

, Md.- New details have come to light in the case of a 59-year-old Salisbury man accused of kidnapping a woman, repeatedly sexually assaulting her and holding her captive for several days.

According to court documents obtained Thursday, the 37-year-old victim knew suspect Harry Solomon Jones very well because Jones had dated her daughter for approximately two years.

The woman went on to tell investigators that Jones and her daughter had recently broken off their relationship. According to court records, the woman stated that on late Saturday night Jones showed up at the woman's home in Crisfield, distraught over the breakup. Jones asked the woman to take a ride with him and she agreed, according to court documents. The woman then claimed that when he took her to his house at 6729 Keyes Lane in Salisbury, he locked the door behind him and knocked her unconscious with a crowbar.

The woman told police that when she woke up, zip ties were bound around her wrist. According to court documents, the woman claimed she was sexually assaulted numerous times, but it was not until early Tuesday evening- when Jones left to go to the store - that she was able to cut herself free and escape. That is when the woman made it to the corner of Old Ocean City Road and Keyes Lane, where she got help and police and EMS were called to respond.

Also in the court documents, a glimpse into the mind of the suspect. The woman told investigators that when she was locked inside the house, right before she was struck with the crowbar, Jones told her he "wished things didn't have to turn out this way."

Shortly after the woman's contacting law enforcement, Wicomico County sheriff's deputies located Jones and took him into custody.



Jones has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, first-degree sex offense, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense-sex contact, two counts of attempted first-degree sex offense, attempted first-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape and perverted practice. He remains held without bond in the Wicomico County Detention Center.