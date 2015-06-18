Two Kent County Men Arrested on Drug Charges After Pursuit

CAMDEN, Del.– A month-long investigation into illegal drug sales has led to the arrest of two Kent County men, police said Thursday.

Delaware State Police said members of its Kent County Drug Unit and the Governor's Task Force completed their investigation Monday afternoon. Troopers said they learned 19-year-old Jaleel Wayman, of Harrington, and 19-year-old Robert Knox, of Dover, would be showing up at the parking lot of the Camden Wal-Mart to conduct a drug transaction. As detectives approached, Wayman led them on a brief foot chase, but he was quickly taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said Knox was still in the vehicle at this time and hit another vehicle as he was speeding away. They say he then continued speeding on Thomas Harmon Drive, failing to stop at stop signs. Units with the Governor's Task Force did eventually pull the vehicle over and take Knox into custody without further incident.

Police said Wayman was found in possession of 17 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), 1.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $2,000 in cash. He was charged with possession a controlled substance Tier 5 quantity, delivery Tier 4 quantity, two counts of drug dealing, second-degree conspiracy, resisting arrest and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $86,000 secured bond. Police added that he was also in violation of probation.

Knox was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, felony resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disregarding a police signal, second-degree conspiracy, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a vehicle at unreasonable speeds, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

He was ordered held in James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $25,600 cash bond.