Judge Vacates Death Sentence of Delaware Killer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Judge Vacates Death Sentence of Delaware Killer

Posted:
Luis G. Cabrera Jr. Luis G. Cabrera Jr.

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Delaware Superior Court judge has vacated the death sentence of a killer facing execution for two 1996 murders in Wilmington.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, Judge Andrea Rocanelli said lawyers for 45-year-old Luis G. Cabrera Jr. were not properly prepared and provided ineffective assistance in the penalty phase of his trial.

Cabrera was sentenced to death in March 2002 for the killings of Brandon Saunders and Vaughn Rowe, whose bodies were found in Rockford Park.

Rocanelli said Cabrera was entitled to have extensive mitigating evidence, including information about his childhood, presented to the jury for its consideration in whether to recommend the death sentence.

At the time he and a co-defendant were indicted for the Rockford Park murders, Cabrera was already serving a life sentence for a 1995 murder.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices