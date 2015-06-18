McAuliffe Touts Benefits of 6-Nation European Trip

PARIS (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is set to return Friday from a six-country European tour designed to bring foreign investment to Virginia.

The 11-day trip was schedule to included 70 different meetings and will cost taxpayers more than $176,000, officials estimate. McAuliffe, who has made economic development his top priority as governor, said in an interview at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, that the expenditure is well worth the cost.

The governor's office has already announced two major deals. German discount supermarket chain Lidl will build its U.S. headquarters and a separate distribution center in Virginia, creating 700 jobs. And the Wales-based parent company of Elephant Auto Insurance announced a $2 million investment to expand its U.S. headquarters in Henrico County and create 1,173 jobs.