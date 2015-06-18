Delaware Seeing Increase in Fatal Fentanyl Overdoses

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Public health and law enforcement officials say Delaware is seeing an increasing number of fatal overdoses from fentanyl, a synthetic painkiller.

The Department of Health and Social Services said in a news release Thursday that 15 deaths that have involved the use of fentanyl have been confirmed between Feb. 8 and June 3. Officials say last year there were 11 overdose deaths in Delaware related to fentanyl-tainted heroin.

Officials say because illicit fentanyl can come in white powder like heroin, users don't know if fentanyl is mixed in or if they're ingesting only fentanyl.