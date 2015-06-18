Medical Marijuana Factory One Step Closer in Easton

Md.- It used to be a Black and Decker factory. Now, it's on it's way to becoming a factory for medical marijuana, operated by CBD Wellness.Town planner Lynn Thomas was the man who had to decide though if the zoning in that area permitted such a use. In the end, he's decided it falls under agriculture, which is permitted everywhere in Easton, except the downtown area."They would be doing everything involved with the growing, fertilization, taking care of pests that would be there, just like any other typical crop, up to and including to harvest," says Thomas.Lynn says he's had people ask him how he could approve such a use for marijuana. He says he had to look just at the facts, not at feelings."Whatever personal opinions or feelings I might have about marijuana usage, whether it be medicinal or recreational, I don't think that enters into the task I was charged with."Mayor Bob Willey and the majority of the council are supportive of the factory, saying that it will bring well paying jobs to the area. Willey says 2/3 of the up to 100 jobs in the factory will be local employees.But some don't see this in such a favorable light."I wrote a letter to the council, and I said I'd be equally offended if we said we were putting in a Lucky Strike factory. Smoking is still legal," said Carolyn Jaffe of Easton.Jaffe says the factory would confuse people, making them think marijuana is okay, and damage Easton's reputation."I don't think that this marijuana is going to make it to the street. I don't know the difference between street and medicinal marijuana, and I don't want to know. But I just know that I don't want Easton to be known as the pothead town."The company behind the factory says the facility would be very secure, and no dispensary to receive the marijuana would go to Easton.This is just one step along the way, CBD Wellness is now looking into solidifying their lease agreement, and then will apply for one of the coveted, and hotly contested licenses to operate in Maryland.

