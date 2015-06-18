Salisbury Woman Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Member of Wic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Woman Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Member of Wicomico Jury Pool

Posted:

SALISBURY, Md. – The mother of a woman found guilty Tuesday of driving under the influence of alcohol has been arrested for intimidating a member of the jury pool, the sheriff's office said.

Valerie Rovin, 51, of Salisbury, is awaiting her fate after the Wicomico County jury foreman on her daughter's case told deputies Rovin confronted him at his place of employment and became verbally abusive. He said that Rovin told him people were going to “take care of him,” which he interpreted as a death threat.

Rovin's daughter, Lauren Bailey, was sentenced on Tuesday in the Wicomico County Circuit Court to a period of incarceration for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

Deputies say Rovin went to the foreman that same night. She was arrested Thursday, processed and taken in front of the district court commissioner.

