Dover Man Arrested for Stabbing Roommate

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have charged a Dover man with stabbing his roommate.

Troopers say 48-year-old Brian L. Hobbs was at home with his roommate Wednesday evening when he produced a knife and stabbed the roommate in the chest.

Police say the roommate was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Officers say Hobbs stayed at the home and was arrested.

Hobbs is charged with assault.