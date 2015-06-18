Dover-Based Cypher Clique Kicks off Firefly

, Del. (WBOC) - One of the first three artists to perform at Firefly this year was Cypher Clique. The hip-hop group took the festival's Backyard Stage at 5:30 Thursday evening - helping to kick off the 2015 event.

Every year of Firefly Delaware groups have performed, but Cypher Clique is the first one from Downstate. Mic Anthony, Relay and D-Major are based in Dover.

Cypher Clique's performance was huge for music on Delmarva. A group local to the place where Firefly happens performing at it is a big deal.

WBOC spoke with the guys after their show.

"Firefly was definitely a great experience. The crowd showed a lot of love, a lot of crowd participation," said Relay.

"Firefly was beautiful. I'm glad we got to open up. Being from Dover and opening up in Dover, it was really an honor. It was history," Mic Anthony said. "The energy was wonderful. Shout out to everybody who came out. By the second or third song in, we had a lot of people out there."

"A live band, people going crazy, jumping up and down - it was the best experience we've had," said D-Major.

"It was worth it," Relay said. "Every single no, no to a yes, the preparation of getting everything, social media, the band practices. It was definitely worth it for that moment.

"If that was the first Dover group to do it, then they did it well," said Mic Anthony. "I hope we opened up the gates for everyone else."

With their performance the guys tell WBOC they're ready to enjoy the festival not just as artists but as music fans.