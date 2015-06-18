Dover-Based Cypher Clique Kicks off Firefly - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover-Based Cypher Clique Kicks off Firefly

Posted:
DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - One of the first three artists to perform at Firefly this year was Cypher Clique. The hip-hop group took the festival's Backyard Stage at 5:30 Thursday evening - helping to kick off the 2015 event.

Every year of Firefly Delaware groups have performed, but Cypher Clique is the first one from Downstate. Mic Anthony, Relay and D-Major are based in Dover.

Cypher Clique's performance was huge for music on Delmarva. A group local to the place where Firefly happens performing at it is a big deal.

WBOC spoke with the guys after their show.

"Firefly was definitely a great experience. The crowd showed a lot of love, a lot of crowd participation," said Relay.

"Firefly was beautiful. I'm glad we got to open up. Being from Dover and opening up in Dover, it was really an honor. It was history," Mic Anthony said. "The energy was wonderful. Shout out to everybody who came out. By the second or third song in, we had a lot of people out there."

"A live band, people going crazy, jumping up and down - it was the best experience we've had," said D-Major.

"It was worth it," Relay said. "Every single no, no to a yes, the preparation of getting everything, social media, the band practices. It was definitely worth it for that moment.

"If that was the first Dover group to do it, then they did it well," said Mic Anthony. "I hope we opened up the gates for everyone else."

With their performance the guys tell WBOC they're ready to enjoy the festival not just as artists but as music fans.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices