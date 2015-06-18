DelDOT Team in Smyrna Manages Firefly Traffic in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT Team in Smyrna Manages Firefly Traffic in Dover

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - The process of getting thousands of cars into Dover and into the lots of around The Woodlands went well Wednesday and Thursday. That's in part due to changes to the ingress system from previous years and the hard work of DelDOT's traffic management team.

Jason Canataro came down from Bear, Del. He had an easy time getting in.

"All in all they're pretty organized this year. They're doing a good job, a really good job," he said.

"It's not that bad," said Nicole Manly, who drove from Reading, Pa. "We went to the first one. This is about the same amount of traffic we had."

In a room that looks like NASA mission control DelDOT helped make those easy drives possible.

At the traffic management center in Smyrna, a crew could watch all the roads around Firefly and make adjustments - like changing signal timing, opening or closing roads - to help ensure smooth traffic flow.

Gene Donaldson is operations manager. He get a great view of the traffic situation around Firefly from Smyrna. He says it's much better than if he were on the ground at the festival.

"I actually see more here. I see statewide. We have a lot of data coming in from sensors, from cameras, from people," he said.

TVs, maps and monitor show what is happening around Firefly in real time.

And DelDOT has more information out of Dover now than usual. The department put extra, temporary cameras and sensors around the festival site.

And, from what all of that showed, it was so far, so good.

"There are delays, but, considering the weather, they're not significant delays," said Donaldson Thursday afternoon.

Donaldson hopes, and fully expects, it to stay that way.

Traffic was terrible at the start of Firefly 2013. Major changes were made after that debacle.

The biggest was spreading things out. Firefly added an extra day and started letting campers in earlier. That had a very positive impact on traffic.

