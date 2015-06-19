Police: Man in Custody after Disturbance at Richmond Church - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Man in Custody after Disturbance at Richmond Church

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Police say a man has been taken into custody for evaluation after he threatened worshippers at a south Richmond church.

Richmond Police Capt. Chris Gleason told the Richmond Times Dispatch the man was beating on a door at United Nations Church International on Thursday night with a piece of plastic.

A member of the black church told the newspaper the man, who was white, was yelling racial slurs and making threats.

Gleason says a police officer who was working security responded and called for backup. He says the man was taken into custody under an emergency commitment order and will be evaluated at a hospital.

The incident comes a day after authorities say a white gunman opened fire at a black church in Charleston, South Carolina, killing nine people in an incident that's being investigated as a hate crime.

