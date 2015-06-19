2 Men Sentenced to More than 100 Years in Killing of Witness

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Two men have each been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for their roles in killing a man who refused to lie about an arrest.

Twenty-four-year-old Clifford Butler was sentenced to 115 years and 25-year-old Derius Duncan to 140 years Thursday in a Baltimore County Court.

Butler and Duncan were convicted of first-degree murder, witness intimidation and conspiracy in the death of 55-year-old Ronald Givens.

Prosecutors say Butler and Duncan tried to bribe Givens to lie to police after witnessing Duncan being arrested. Givens was found fatally shot on his lawn in October 2011.