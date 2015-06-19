Woman Hurt by Lightning Strike in Western Maryland

BOONSBORO, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a woman is recovering from a lightning strike at a western Maryland state park.

Washington County Emergency Services says she suffered serious lacerations to her head Thursday afternoon when she was thrown by a nearby lightning strike at Washington Monument State Park near Boonsboro.

The woman was transported by ambulance to the Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.

The park on South Mountain features a 34-foot stone tower dedicated to the nation's first president. The original tower was dedicated in 1827.