Del. Charter Schools Get Probation, Will Stay Open

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Delaware officials placed four charter schools on probation, but decided not to close them after investigating enrollment and financial concerns.

The schools will still be open in the fall, including two new ones Thursday. Officials say two new charter schools - Freire Charter School and Delaware Design Lab High School - will open this fall as scheduled. The other two - Academy of Dover and Prestige Academy - will stay open, assuming they meet the terms of their probation.

Secretary of Education Mark Murphy and the State Board of Education placed Academy of Dover on probation for a $650,000 lawsuit filed by a former charter management organization. The other three are on review because they had not enrolled enough students as required.