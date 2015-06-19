'Veep' Leaves Maryland After $6.5M California Tax Credit Win - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

'Veep' Leaves Maryland After $6.5M California Tax Credit Win

Posted:
HBO says "Veep" is leaving Maryland for Los Angeles. (HANDOUT / MCT) HBO says "Veep" is leaving Maryland for Los Angeles. (HANDOUT / MCT)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- HBO's "Veep" is leaving Maryland after four years after the series scored $6.5 million in California film tax credits.

HBO announced Thursday that it will move production of the show starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus to southern California.

HBO spokeswoman Cecile Cross-Plummer says Maryland has been home to many vital HBO projects, including "The Corner," ''The Wire" and "Game Change," and they "look forward to returning with another production in the future."

Baltimore Film Office Director Debbie Dorsey says the departure hurts the city's creative culture and its economy.

State officials say "Veep," which filmed in Columbia, Baltimore and Sykesville, received $13.9 million in tax credits from Maryland over the past three seasons and the production company hired 3,069 Maryland residents and used 2,882 businesses.

