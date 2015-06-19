Electrical Malfunction Blamed for Laurel House Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Electrical Malfunction Blamed for Laurel House Fire

LAUREL, Del.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a late Thursday fire fire in Laurel that damaged a three-story house that had been converted into two separate apartments.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Harry R. Miller of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze happened on the 400 block of East 6th Street and was reported shortly before 11 p.m. 

Miller said firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the roof area. He said the building was occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries occurred during the incident.

Miller said occupants are staying with family and it is reported that they are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Damages are listed at $100,000. The building was equipped with smoke detectors.

The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by the Blades, Seaford, and Delmar fire companies, extinguished the blaze. 

The investigation revealed that the fire originated in an interior wall of the structure and was caused by an electrical malfunction, Miller said.

