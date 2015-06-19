Salisbury Teen Pleads Guilty to Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Teen Pleads Guilty to Robbery

Posted:
Michael Reed Quillen Michael Reed Quillen
PNC Bank robbery suspect Michael Reed Quillen being arrested by Salisbury police officers, Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Photo: WBOC) PNC Bank robbery suspect Michael Reed Quillen being arrested by Salisbury police officers, Tuesday, May 12, 2015. (Photo: WBOC)
SALISBURY, Md.- A 16-year-old boy will spend a year and a half  behind bars after pleading guilty to last month's robbery of the PNC Bank on West Isabella Street in Salisbury. 

Michael Reed Quillen, of Salisbury, had been facing armed robbery, conspiracy and robbery charges. But on Thursday, a plea deal was struck and Quillen - who was charged as an adult - agreed to plead guilty to robbery, with the remaining charges dropped. In exchange for his guilty plea, Quillen was given a 10-year sentence, with all but 18 months suspended. He will also be able to serve his sentence in a local detention center rather than in a state prison.

The robbery happened at around 10 a.m. May 10. Police said Quillen walked into the PNC Bank, handed a note to the teller demanding money, then took off on foot after receiving cash. Although he was unarmed, based on what was written on the note he was charged with armed robbery.

Police said the incident was captured on the bank's security cameras and Quillen's description was sent out to the responding officers. Investigators said Quillen was stopped in the area of Parsons and Mitchell roads just before 10:30 a.m., after officers realized he matched the description of the robbery suspect. Police also said witnesses were able to positively identify Quillen as the same person who had robbed the bank.

No injuries were reported.

