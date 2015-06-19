Md. Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For Murder

TOWSON, Md. (AP/WBOC) - A Maryland man who sparked a multi-state search after he killed the mother of his children and fled to South Carolina with one daughter has been sentenced to life without parole.

Timothy Howard Virts was sentenced Friday in Baltimore County Circuit Court. Prosecutors say he fatally stabbed 36-year-old Bobbie Jo Cortez in her Dundalk home in March 2014, then kidnapped one 11-year-old daughter. The two were found the next day in Florence, South Carolina. After Virts pleaded guilty in March to first-degree murder in Cortez's death, prosecutors dropped other charges against him. He was also initially charged with attempted sexual abuse of a minor.