Agenda Set for Fact-Finding Hearing on Metro Smoke

Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons

Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons

Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons

Allied missiles have struck at the heart of the Syrian chemical weapons arsenal, aiming to punish the Assad government for a suspected poison gas attack against civilians and deter the possible future use of such banned weapons

Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.

Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.

The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

The New York Times and The New Yorker have won the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct that galvanized the #MeToo movement.

(AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board has set its final agenda for a two-day hearing on a deadly electrical malfunction on the Metro in Washington where a train inside a tunnel filled with smoke.The NTSB released its final agenda Friday for the fact-finding hearing. The hearing Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington is part of the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 12 incident which led to one woman's death and sent more than 80 people to area hospitals.The agenda names 18 witnesses who will speak at the hearing including people from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the District of Columbia Office of Unified Communications and fire and rescue officials. They'll discuss a series of issues including ventilation, communications and training.The hearing will be webcast live at: http://ntsb.capitolconnection.org/