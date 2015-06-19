Agenda Set for Fact-Finding Hearing on Metro Smoke - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Agenda Set for Fact-Finding Hearing on Metro Smoke

    •   
WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board has set its final agenda for a two-day hearing on a deadly electrical malfunction on the Metro in Washington where a train inside a tunnel filled with smoke.

The NTSB released its final agenda Friday for the fact-finding hearing. The hearing Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington is part of the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 12 incident which led to one woman's death and sent more than 80 people to area hospitals.

The agenda names 18 witnesses who will speak at the hearing including people from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the District of Columbia Office of Unified Communications and fire and rescue officials. They'll discuss a series of issues including ventilation, communications and training.

The hearing will be webcast live at: http://ntsb.capitolconnection.org/

