Rehoboth Commissioners Vote Against Keeping Renters Out of Pools

REHOBOTH, Del. -- After much anticipation Rehoboth's Board of Commissioners have voted against banning vacation renters from using pools that come with the homes they occupy.

The decision comes after commissioners adopted a new ordinance at a regular meeting June 19 that regulates how pools are operated and maintained in the city, effective immediately.

The pool and rental home debate has been a hot-button issue in the community for months, starting with a moratorium on pool building permits back in fall 2014.

That moratorium, set to expire at midnight June 20, was not extended at the meeting.

The pool issue has launched a number of organized groups in the community consisting of homeowners, area realtors, renters and even support from the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Chamber of Commerce.

Right before the 7pm meeting, homeowners and realtors gathered for a protest in front of city hall to express their frustration.

Judy Griffing was one of the homeowners protesting at the rally.

"I put a pool in, paid for the permits and it was approved. And my concern is now you want to tell me that I can't use my pool, I have to lock it down," said Griffing. "It's unreasonable."

Trina Varone, a Rockville, Md. resident and Rehoboth homeowner, says

"They feel that we should just close everything down and we should just have a retirement home here. And this is a resort town, this is where people come to have fun.

Rehoboth's mayor Sam Cooper first introduced the proposal as a way to combat noise issues from large rental homes that have pools. Cooper ended up voting against the proposal to keep renters from using pools at the meeting.

Residents agree noise is a problem at some homes but say not everyone should be punished.

Part of the ordinance adopted June 19 will work toward keeping track of homes with pools, safety measures, and ways to reduce noise emitted from pool equipment.