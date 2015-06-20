Ocean City Celebrates 100 Years of the U.S. Coast Guard

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- One hundred years ago the United States Coast Guard was formed to protect life and property at sea.

To celebrate its centennial the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum hosted an afternoon of exciting rescue demonstrations on the beach Saturday.

One was the old Breechers Buoy Rescue. So named because a pair of breechers, or shorts, was sewn into a buoy to help an officer performing a rescue carry a survivor back to safety.

The old-fashioned rescue is no longer used due to advances in technology.

But once upon a time, Coast Guard officers had to practice the breechers rescue method on land, providing a totally different environment than the real setting that could at times be in rough waters during violent winter storms.

Some audience members were amazed to see how the old rescue methods were performed before modern technology.

"Remarkable really," said Theresa Skepton of Baltimore. "[I] didn't really know any of this so it was very informative."

"Doing this when it's 30 degrees with winds of 40 to 50 miles an hour," said Gail Mansell of Ocean City, "I can't even imagine the heroic responses that they had and jumping off into the ship into the waves. It's just phenomenal to me."

Mansell works in the health care industry and knows the importance of emergency response.

"I'm director of supportive care health services, so often we see emergency response in our emergency response department and any kind of support that we can give to community members, we want to be there. We want to help," said Mansell.