Evacuations at Firefly Music Festival

Del. (WBOC) - Shortly before 10 p.m. night, the Firefly Music Festival evacuated the concert areas.Severe weather was rolling into the area and soon after the evacuation order was given, lightning appeared in the sky.Shows were halted midway through, including Sublime with Rome.The tens of thousands of fans streamed out of the exits and back to their campsites or vehicles. The process was fairly orderly. It took around 45 minutes for most of the attendees to exit the concert area.Information provided by Red Frog Events says festival organizers will "work closely with meteorologists, police, security, and medical officials to monitor radar and make the best decision regarding the safety and security of our festival goers.""It was probably necessary. This is my fourth year here at Firefly. I know that they wouldn't shut it down unless it was really bad," said Niki Roberts, from Dover.A tweet from the Firefly account urged campers to "take down all pop-up tents, poles and canopies at your campsite."Red Frog will notify fans via social media and the Firefly app when it safe to re-enter. The information provided goes on to say Red Frog will do its best to reschedule canceled shows, but wouldn't guarantee rescheduling will be possible.

"That's the best case scenario," said Samantha Schuback, from Philadelphia.



Asked if she'd be upset if the shows weren't rescheduled, Schuback replied, "Then it sucks, but I'll be back Sunday."

A tweet from just after 12:30 AM said Sunday's shows will continue as planned.WBOC will continue to bring updates as more information becomes available.