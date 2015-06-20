Delaware Officials Searching for 3 Sex Offenders

From left to right: Isaias Gonzalez, Joseph A. Smith Jr., Jonathan Kellam.

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Officials in Delaware say they're searching for three sex offenders after the men failed to register or verify their current addresses.

The Delaware State Police's Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit says it is looking for 29-year-old Isaias Gonzalez, 39-year-old Joseph A. Smith Jr. and 37-year-old Jonathan Kellam.

Anyone who may know the location of the men is asked to report them to officials.