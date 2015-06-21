DSP Investigating a Serious Crash Involving a Pedestrian in Fenwick Island

Fenwick Island, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a young pedestrian that occurred just north of the Delaware-Maryland state line Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. Saturday June 20, 2015 as William D. Murphy, 52 of Havre De Grace, Maryland, was operated a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Coastal Highway in the right lane approaching the intersection of Lighthouse Road with a green light. Zander W. Hartman, 9 of Lehighton, Pennsylvania along with friends and family members were attempting to cross SR1 from the west to the east just north of the traffic light at the intersection of SR54. After successfully crossing both southbound lanes of traffic, the crossing signal changed forcing them to stop in the median near the raised curb. Police say for unknown reasons, Zander Hartman darted out into the right lane of northbound SR1 directly in the path of Suburban where he was struck with the front bumper of the SUV. After the impact, the Suburban immediately pulled to a controlled stop in the bus lane of northbound Coastal Highway.

Zander Hartman was initially flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury and later transported by ambulance to DC Children's Hospital in Washington DC where he remains in critical condition.

Police say William Murphy and his wife (passenger) were uninjured.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. They say alcohol is not a factor in this case and no charges have been filed. Northbound Coastal Highway at Lighthouse Road was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.