Uber Using Summer Season as Test for Year-Round Operation

DEWEY, Del. -- Uber is evaluating how in-demand its rideshare service is this summer at Delaware's popular beach towns to test whether it will operate year round.

Uber's budget service, Uber X, has started operations in Rehoboth, Dewey and Bethany, according to an announcement the company made June 19.

An Uber spokesperson says the company is evaluating who is using the app in Sussex County, according to the Daily Times. They're finding that beach visitors have likely used the service back home.

Getting around on foot, bike or trolley at the beaches is what people like Danielle Dunston say is easiest for her when visiting southern Delaware.

But Dunston says she normally uses Uber whenever it's available back home in Washington, D.C.

"Almost every Friday and Saturday when we go out me and my friends I use it to go to whatever club we go to or bar, [and] back home," said the part-time Dewey resident.

Now that she's staying in Dewey for the summer and Uber's available, Dunston says she'll make use of it when the Jolly Trolley isn't an option.

"Farther out from Rehoboth, maybe Ocean City to go to Seacrets from here," she said.

Steve Zabielski, who's visiting Dewey for his wedding, says he uses the service frequently back home in Boston. Zabielski has rented a car for this trip but says now that he knows Uber works in Delaware, he'll likely use it next time.

"Back in Boston I've been using it for 3 or 4 years," said Zabielski. "We use it probably every time we go out just because it's easier instead of actually driving yourself and risking a DUI or something like that."

Delaware's beaches aren't the only coastal towns using Uber. The rideshare service has also been running in Ocean City since Memorial Day weekend.

Now that Uber's been officially approved by the state, the company may even open up its other services such as Uber Black and Uber Pool in the future.