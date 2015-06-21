Uber Using Summer Season as Test for Year-Round Operation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Uber Using Summer Season as Test for Year-Round Operation

Posted:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

DEWEY, Del. -- Uber is evaluating how in-demand its rideshare service is this summer at Delaware's popular beach towns to test whether it will operate year round.

Uber's budget service, Uber X, has started operations in Rehoboth, Dewey and Bethany, according to an announcement the company made June 19.

An Uber spokesperson says the company is evaluating who is using the app in Sussex County, according to the Daily Times. They're finding that beach visitors have likely used the service back home.

Getting around on foot, bike or trolley at the beaches is what people like Danielle Dunston say is easiest for her when visiting southern Delaware.

But Dunston says she normally uses Uber whenever it's available back home in Washington, D.C.

"Almost every Friday and Saturday when we go out me and my friends I use it to go to whatever club we go to or bar, [and] back home," said the part-time Dewey resident.

Now that she's staying in Dewey for the summer and Uber's available, Dunston says she'll make use of it when the Jolly Trolley isn't an option.

"Farther out from Rehoboth, maybe Ocean City to go to Seacrets from here," she said.

Steve Zabielski, who's visiting Dewey for his wedding, says he uses the service frequently back home in Boston. Zabielski has rented a car for this trip but says now that he knows Uber works in Delaware, he'll likely use it next time.

"Back in Boston I've been using it for 3 or 4 years," said Zabielski. "We use it probably every time we go out just because it's easier instead of actually driving yourself and risking a DUI or something like that."

Delaware's beaches aren't the only coastal towns using Uber. The rideshare service has also been running in Ocean City since Memorial Day weekend.

Now that Uber's been officially approved by the state, the company may even open up its other services such as Uber Black and Uber Pool in the future.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices