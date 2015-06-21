Young Pedestrian Injured in Delaware

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that left a nine-year-old boy in critical condition.

Police say a 52-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Suburban northbound on Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island approached an intersection just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. At the same time, a nine-year-old was walking across the street with a group of friends and family. When the group reached the median the light turned red and they stopped. Police say the child then darted into the street and was struck by the Suburban.

Police say the driver immediately pulled over and the boy was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash and that no charges have been filed.