Delaware Troopers Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Bridgeville.

Police say the accident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 55-year-old Keith Harris was riding a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Coverdale Road when he veered into the northbound lane then off the road in order to avoid oncoming traffic. Police say Harris struck a bush and was launched off the motorcycle. Harris was not wearing a helmet at the time and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the incident is under investigation, and that speed and alcohol appear to have been contributing factors in the crash.