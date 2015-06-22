Several Rescued from Water in Md. During Thunderstorms

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - Frederick fire and emergency crews made several water rescues as severe thunderstorms moved through the Maryland.

The Frederick News-Post reports that rescue crews responded to at least four water rescues Saturday evening as strong wind and rain pummeled the region.

Officials say three of the rescues were for cars stuck the water. Fire crews also received several calls for downed trees, flooded roads and possible lightning strikes. Roughly 50,000 Maryland residents lost power at some point on Saturday night, the newspaper reports, including one-third of the electric customers in Charles County.