16k Md. Students Impacted by SAT Error

BALTIMORE (AP) - Roughly 16,000 high school students have been affected by a printing error on this month's SAT exams.

College Board officials say the misprint erroneously gave students additional time to answer some questions on the standardized test.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the test booklets informed students that they had 25 minutes to complete a reading section, but proctor materials allotted only 20 minutes for the section.

The exam was administered to students on June 6th. Those who took the misprinted exam will be able to re-take the test at no additional cost.