Meeting Set for Panel Examining Criminal Justice Reform

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The first meeting of a Maryland panel examining criminal justice reform is scheduled in Annapolis.

The Maryland Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council is set to meet Monday.

The panel was established by the Legislature this year, and Gov. Larry Hogan signed a measure into law to form the panel.

It will use a data-driven approach to develop a statewide framework of sentencing and corrections policies to reduce Maryland's incarcerated population and control corrections spending. It also will explore ways to reinvest in more effective, less expensive strategies to increase public safety and reduce recidivism.

Maryland will get technical assistance from the Pew Charitable Trusts and its partner, the Crime and Justice Institute at Community Resources for Justice.