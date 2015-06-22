Delaware Lawmakers Continue Budget Drafting Work

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The General Assembly's budget-writing committee is resuming work on a spending plan for the fast-approaching new fiscal year.

The Joint Finance Committee was to reconvene Monday to continue marking up Gov. Jack Markell's proposed $3.9 billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The committee's work got a little easier last week when revenue estimates for the current and upcoming fiscal years increased by about $33 million.

But available revenue is still about $15 million lower than when Markell unveiled his budget proposal in January.

The gap that lawmakers are left with is actually closer to $30 million, because they have balked at some of Markell's proposals to balance his spending plan, including reducing tax breaks for senior citizens and eliminating transportation stipends for students in private schools.