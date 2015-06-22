Update: Teen's Body Recovered off Cape Charles

The Coast Guard and are agencies are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing in the water off of Cape Charles, Va. (Photo: Stefania Okolier Twitter page)

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (AP/WBOC)- Search crews have recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing Sunday off the coast of Cape Charles on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

Media outlets are reporting that on Monday afternoon officials confirmed the body of Alvaro Lopez-Casteneda was recovered.

The Coast Guard said that a man near the Cape Charles fishing pier told police at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday that he was in the water with the teen struggling against a rip current.

Cape Charles Police Chief Jim Pruitt tells media outlets that family members said the teen didn't swim well.

Alvaro was reportedly from Tasley in Accomack County and a student at Nandua High School.