Two House Fires Under Investigation in Wicomico County

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating two house fires that happened Sunday morning in Wicomico County.

The first fire occurred at around 3:24 a.m. at a two-story home located at 701 Friar Tuck Lane in Salisbury. Deputy state fire marshals said the 33 firefighters from all three Salisbury fire stations, as well as the Delmar, Hebron, Pittsville, Parsonsburg and Fruitland fire companies, responded to the blaze. It took approximately 90 minutes to get the situation under control. 

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. 

Deputy state fire marshals said the fire started on the second floor but the cause remains under investigation. A smoke alarm was present and activated, investigators said. 

The second fire occurred at around 6:15 a.m. at a one-story home located at 2611 Spring Lane in Nanticoke. It took 36 firefighters from the Westside, Hebron, Mardela and Sharptown fire companies about an hour to get the fire under control. 

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 in damage to its contents. A smoke alarm was present and activated, according to investigators.

It was determined that the fire started in the first floor ceiling, but investigators are still searching for the cause. 

