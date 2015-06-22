Two Michigan Men Arrested for Drugs at Firefly Campground - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Michigan Men Arrested for Drugs at Firefly Campground

Posted:
DOVER, Del.- Dover police say officers arrested two Michigan men after they were found with a large amount of narcotics at the Firefly Music Festival's campground. 

According to police, late Friday afternoon officers from the Dover Police Department's Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit made an undercover purchase of a substance that two men claimed to be “Molly” or MDMA. Investigators said the substance tested positive for the presence of Mephedrone, which is also known as “Flakka” or “bath salts.” 

Police then arrested Daniel Wood, 31, of Jackson, Mich., and Dion McPherson, 39, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Police said that upon arrest, the men were found to be in possession of 44.1 grams of Mephedrone, 58.8 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, 225 doses of LSD, and 30.5 grams of marijuana. In addition to these items, officers seized $3,397 in cash, which police described as suspected drug proceeds.

Both Wood and McPherson were charged with possession of Tier 5 quantity of Mephedrone, possession of Tier 5 quantity of Psilocybin mushrooms, possession of Tier 3 quantity of LSD, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, delivery of Mephedrone and second-degree conspiracy.  

Both men were ordered held in the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $100,000 cash bond.

