Police: Harrington Man Jailed After Fighting with Officers

By Becca King

HARRINGTON, Del.- A Harrington Man was arrested Saturday for resisting arrest after he fought officers trying to take him into custody, police said.

Harrington police said officers were called to Dorman Street after receiving a report that a male was being disorderly and cursing. Police said 64-year-old Maurice M. Collins, of the 100 block of Dorman Street, was stopped by officers after he fit the description of the male.

At the scene, Collins reportedly began yelling and refused to comply with the officers, who then attempted to take Collins into custody. Collins allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to kick an officer, police said. Officers took the suspect into custody after a short struggle.

Police said that in the ensuing investigation, officers learned that Collins was disorderly and made sexual comments to patrons at a business on Commerce Street. They also determined that he stole items from inside the business, police said.

Collins was charged with resisting arrest with force, theft under $1,500 and disorderly conduct. He was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institute in default of a $3,000 cash only bond.